Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.67

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 1906652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prosus in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Prosus from €140.00 ($153.29) to €137.00 ($150.01) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prosus from €128.00 ($140.15) to €122.00 ($133.58) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

