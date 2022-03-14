ProximaX (XPX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.12 Million

ProximaX (XPX) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $11.12 million and approximately $115,493.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProximaX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00044641 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,522.04 or 0.06514435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,736.26 or 1.00055852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00040504 BTC.

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

