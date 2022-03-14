PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,122,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,682,000 after buying an additional 166,088 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,065,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,069,000 after buying an additional 101,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,750,000 after buying an additional 14,708 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after buying an additional 141,067 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 107,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after buying an additional 19,115 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PS Business Parks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Shares of PSB stock opened at $156.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.57. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.02 and a 1 year high of $189.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.56%.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

