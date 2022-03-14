Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Short Interest Down 29.4% in February

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 19,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PMD opened at $7.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.51 million, a PE ratio of 118.85 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Psychemedics has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Psychemedics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Psychemedics during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Psychemedics during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Psychemedics during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in Psychemedics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

