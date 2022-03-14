PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $100.56

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.56 and last traded at $101.00, with a volume of 10209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.94.

PTC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 67.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 121.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

