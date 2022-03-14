Public Mint (MINT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $57,098.00

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for about $0.0535 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. Public Mint has a total market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $57,098.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Public Mint

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,275,953 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

