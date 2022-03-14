Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 159,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,942,308 shares.The stock last traded at $31.67 and had previously closed at $32.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -62.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Pure Storage by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 24,116 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Pure Storage by 176,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pure Storage by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 238,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 48,804 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

