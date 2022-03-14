PutinCoin (PUT) Price Down 12.5% This Week

PutinCoin (PUT) traded down 45% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. PutinCoin has a market cap of $486,286.22 and approximately $7,854.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,944.66 or 1.00055737 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00068075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00021552 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001894 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00017341 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

