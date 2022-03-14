Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

NYSE:MGY opened at $22.48 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $25.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

