Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vita Coco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vita Coco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COCO. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of COCO opened at $8.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.94.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,715,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

