Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Issued By Oppenheimer

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunocore in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now expects that the company will earn ($0.85) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.14). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Get Immunocore alerts:

IMCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

IMCR opened at $25.77 on Monday. Immunocore has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $49.61. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Immunocore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Immunocore by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 355,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,158,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Immunocore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Immunocore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Immunocore by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 237,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after buying an additional 159,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.