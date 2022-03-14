Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Spark Networks SE Issued By B. Riley (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Spark Networks in a report released on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Spark Networks’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

LOV stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the third quarter worth $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000.

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

