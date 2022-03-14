Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Reduced by Analyst

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.16. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EOG. Argus raised their price target on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.04.

NYSE EOG opened at $116.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.08 and its 200-day moving average is $93.35. EOG Resources has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $122.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $705,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $957,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

