Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for General Electric (NYSE:GE) Lowered by William Blair

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for General Electric in a research note issued on Friday, March 11th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.63.

GE stock opened at $92.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.65. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

