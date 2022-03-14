Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Lowered by William Blair

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.97) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.75). William Blair also issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.83) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.43) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ LYRA opened at $4.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.12. Lyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $14.40.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.26).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYRA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 220,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

