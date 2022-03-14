Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the company will earn ($1.47) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.56). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

MIRM stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $666.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,684,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,389,000. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,146,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,566,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 852,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 190,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

