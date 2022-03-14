Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.84 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.89. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $30.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $29.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $32.85 EPS.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

OAS opened at $141.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.12. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $158.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.45%.

About Oasis Petroleum (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.