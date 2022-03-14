Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Lowered by Analyst

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prometheus Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.79) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.54). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prometheus Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.11) EPS.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.74% and a negative net margin of 2,696.67%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RXDX. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

RXDX stock opened at $49.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.07. Prometheus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $51.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,742,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,120,000 after purchasing an additional 28,475 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,862,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,649 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 610,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $23,939,000. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prometheus Biosciences (Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.