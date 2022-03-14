Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Boosted by Analyst

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Safe Bulkers in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 40.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

SB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock opened at $4.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 97.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 121,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 111.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,074 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 186,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 62.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 267,707 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. 30.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

