Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04).

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Shares of STOK opened at $20.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $752.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.32.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $87,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Skorpios Trust purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,504,000. M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,646,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,614,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,438,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,838,000. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

