Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Issued By Piper Sandler

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sensei Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.96) EPS.

Shares of SNSE stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04.

In other news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 10,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $57,356.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Peyer purchased 11,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $59,600.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 406,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,933,086.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNSE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 14,298.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $113,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

