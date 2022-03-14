Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ULTA. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.70.

Shares of ULTA opened at $368.51 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $297.29 and a 1 year high of $422.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.75 and a 200-day moving average of $381.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

