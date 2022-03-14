Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.85. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s FY2024 earnings at $15.27 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WSM. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.13.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.
In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
