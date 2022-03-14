Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.85. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s FY2024 earnings at $15.27 EPS.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WSM. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.13.

NYSE WSM opened at $141.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $127.85 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.