Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Portillos in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Portillos’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

PTLO opened at $23.11 on Monday. Portillos has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. Portillos’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,599,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,612,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,882,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,523,000. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

