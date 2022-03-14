Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ready Capital Co. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ready Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 39.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

NYSE:RC opened at $15.37 on Monday. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 1,587.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $90,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 7.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.14%.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

