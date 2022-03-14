Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altra Industrial Motion in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $39.84 on Monday. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 97.17, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.33.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.46%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

