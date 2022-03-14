Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for EastGroup Properties, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for EastGroup Properties in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.59 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $187.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $138.46 and a 1 year high of $229.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

