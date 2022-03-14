Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.43. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.65 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.89.

NYSE:MTB opened at $172.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.04. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $186.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 696.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

