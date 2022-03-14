Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report issued on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $68.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.01 and its 200-day moving average is $68.73. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $48.03 and a 12 month high of $81.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,126,000 after acquiring an additional 51,099 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

