Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Boosted by Analyst

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a report released on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.29.

TRNO opened at $68.71 on Monday. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

