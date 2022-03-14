Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Petco Health and Wellness in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

WOOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $18.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $28.73.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 3.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Petco Health and Wellness (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.