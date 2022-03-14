Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Raised by Wedbush

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CarMax in a research report issued on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citic Securities initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.18.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $99.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.18. CarMax has a twelve month low of $96.39 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 48.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,031,000 after acquiring an additional 314,474 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 80.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 30,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 12.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.