Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Genesco Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Genesco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GCO. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

NYSE:GCO opened at $67.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57. Genesco has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $73.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

