Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Target Hospitality Corp. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Target Hospitality in a report issued on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

TH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

NASDAQ:TH opened at $5.48 on Monday. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $558.07 million, a P/E ratio of -30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 547.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 165.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

