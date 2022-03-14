Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 13,532.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

