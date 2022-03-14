Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Thor Industries, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Thor Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the construction company will earn $4.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $17.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on THO. Truist Financial cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

Shares of THO stock opened at $84.57 on Monday. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $80.47 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day moving average of $104.60.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amelia Huntington purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,245,325. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

