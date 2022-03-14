Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Reduced by Analyst

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.93). Wedbush also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

TVTX has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $24.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.70. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $147,037.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $137,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,302 over the last ninety days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $76,048,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $42,011,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $22,878,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,040,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,308,000 after acquiring an additional 603,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,282.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after acquiring an additional 474,229 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

