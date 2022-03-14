Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s FY2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS.
Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.
Douglas Emmett stock opened at $33.21 on Monday. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,608,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,794,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,130,000 after purchasing an additional 572,689 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 477,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,031,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,725,000 after purchasing an additional 69,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 311.11%.
About Douglas Emmett (Get Rating)
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
