Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.54. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2023 earnings at $18.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.70 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.70.

ULTA stock opened at $368.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $372.75 and its 200 day moving average is $381.38. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $297.29 and a 52 week high of $422.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

