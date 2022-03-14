Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Korn Ferry Raised by Truist Financial (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Korn Ferry in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.30.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

NYSE KFY opened at $60.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.96. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth $46,147,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 334,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,330,000 after acquiring an additional 253,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

