Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $167.32

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $167.32 and last traded at $171.59, with a volume of 56362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $169.27.

KWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.33). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $447.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

