QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 3.5% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 87.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 34,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 16,241 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,622,625 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $231,921,000 after acquiring an additional 104,125 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,643 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,590 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $11.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,133,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,293,270. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.10 and a 200 day moving average of $160.76. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

