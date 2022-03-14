Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Down 5.9% This Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $21.80 million and approximately $55,022.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000737 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,890.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.45 or 0.06606958 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.22 or 0.00267982 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.09 or 0.00735642 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00066118 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.72 or 0.00472412 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.09 or 0.00393651 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,074,755 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.