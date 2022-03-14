Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.73

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 41985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95.
In other news, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $1,008,898.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $70,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Quantum-Si Company Profile (NASDAQ:QSI)
Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
