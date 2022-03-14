Qubitica (QBIT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.00

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Qubitica has traded flat against the dollar. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qubitica alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.57 or 0.00281831 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003743 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000547 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $461.94 or 0.01188137 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003381 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qubitica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubitica and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.