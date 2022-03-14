Quebecoin Hits Market Cap of $10,380.38 (QBC)

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Quebecoin has a total market capitalization of $10,380.38 and $31.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quebecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Quebecoin has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Quebecoin Profile

Quebecoin (QBC) is a coin. Quebecoin’s total supply is 8,803,138 coins and its circulating supply is 6,703,138 coins. The Reddit community for Quebecoin is https://reddit.com/r/Quebecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quebecoin’s official website is www.quebecoin.org . Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Quebecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quebecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quebecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

