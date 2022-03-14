Raging River Exploration (TSE:RRX) Shares Up 3.1%

Raging River Exploration Inc (TSE:RRX – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.99 and last traded at C$5.99. 3,076,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 1,657,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.81.
The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 17.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.99.
About Raging River Exploration (TSE:RRX)
Featured Articles
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Raging River Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raging River Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.