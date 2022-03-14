Ralph Alexander Purchases 1,614 Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Stock

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) Director Ralph Alexander bought 1,614 shares of Enviva Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $124,729.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Enviva Partners stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $76.51. 522,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,925. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.84 and its 200-day moving average is $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -104.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Enviva Partners, LP has a one year low of $46.93 and a one year high of $80.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -471.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enviva Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVA. Riverstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,797,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,957,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211,548 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,971,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Enviva Partners by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after buying an additional 107,015 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,934,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,894,000.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

