Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Down to $19.80

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.80, but opened at $18.79. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 2,068 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on METC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

