Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 267 ($3.50) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 79.92% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of RQIH stock opened at GBX 148.40 ($1.94) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £408.41 million and a P/E ratio of 185.50. Randall & Quilter Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 191 ($2.50). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 165.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 170.12. The company has a current ratio of 756.32, a quick ratio of 756.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04.

Randall & Quilter Investment Company Profile

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. It operates through Program Management, Legacy Insurance, and Other segments. The company acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates.

