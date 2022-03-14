Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 267 ($3.50) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 79.92% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of RQIH stock opened at GBX 148.40 ($1.94) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £408.41 million and a P/E ratio of 185.50. Randall & Quilter Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 191 ($2.50). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 165.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 170.12. The company has a current ratio of 756.32, a quick ratio of 756.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04.
Randall & Quilter Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
